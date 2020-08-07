Image copyright PA Media Image caption Arlene Foster dismissed Micheál Martin's claims as "dubious"

First Minister Arlene Foster says she is "disappointed" by comments from the taoiseach (Irish prime minister).

Micheál Martin told the Irish Independent that Britain may get "turned off" by NI and his government is preparing for that possibility.

The Irish PM said he plans to "beef up" the government's new Shared Island Unit to address north-south issues and prepare for different eventualities.

He added that English nationalism was the driving force behind Brexit.

Mr Martin also said that Scotland may some day break away from the UK.

His comments come as negotiations between the EU and UK "intensify" ahead of the 31 December Brexit deadline.

If the UK and EU are unable to reach a deal by the end of the transition period at the end of the year, the UK will leave the EU's single market and the customs union without any agreement on future access.

However, Northern Ireland will stay in the EU single market for goods.

Micheál Martin, Arlene Foster, Leo Varadkar and Michelle O'Neill met at a North South Ministerial Council meeting last week

"What happens if England gets turned off Northern Ireland? We have got to be thinking all of this through," said Mr Martin, in the newspaper interview.

"They may just say we're not as committed to it as we were in the past. That may not happen for quite some time but we have to be prepared for all sorts of eventualities."

But Arlene Foster dismissed the theory as "dubious".

She said on Twitter: "A good neighbourly north-south relationship requires consistency. After a positive North South Ministerial Council meeting the Taoiseach's comments are disappointing.

"The principle of consent determines Northern Ireland's place in the UK. NI will keep moving forward by respecting our diverse identities not dubious theories."

In an interview with BBC NI's Sunday Politics programme last month, Mr Martin said said that "out of Brexit came a demand for a border poll", but believes it "would currently be unnecessarily divisive".