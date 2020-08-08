Image caption Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar has joined homeowners in their campaign to get the issue fixed

Residents of an Enniskillen housing estate say their dream homes have become a nightmare after the developer went bust leaving a sewerage system that does not work.

The pumping station at Galliagh Shore will cost more than £100,000 to repair.

Residents say sewage often overflows into the street and nearby lough posing a risk to health and the environment.

Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar has joined homeowners in their campaign to get it fixed.

The houses were sold at the height of the housing boom in 2008.

Sheelagh Keown described it as "a beautiful new estate" when she and her husband bought their home, after moving back to Fermanagh to start a family.

She said the problems became apparent "almost immediately".

"A couple of years ago, when my daughter was younger and I was pregnant with my son, I had to carry her from the door of the house over the driveway to the car because the manhole on our own private driveway had raw sewage, toilet roll and excrement running down it," she said.

Image caption Residents say the sewerage system regularly overflows

Liam Dunbar, the brother of Adrian Dunbar, who lives beside the sewerage pumping station, said "it is horrible living here".

"I open the curtains and there is the pumping station, open the windows and there is the smell of it every day, all day," he said.

"You can't sit outside, can't enjoy outside because of it."

The houses had received planning permission and passed building control regulations which allowed them to be sold on.

It was only after the developer was declared bankrupt that residents discovered he had not met his legal obligations for the sewerage system to be adopted, which meant they are legally liable for the repairs.

Sheelagh Keown believes they were failed by the planning system and the government has "a moral and ethical responsibility" to the residents for the mistakes that were made.

"When we bought our houses we bought houses, we didn't buy a pumping station and a sewerage system and we've been trying the government for funds, for grants and nothing," Liam Dunbar said.

He called on his brother to help publicise their plight.

"Everybody is passing the buck, well the buck's got to stop somewhere and we are hoping that today might focus people and get something done," said Adrian Dunbar.

Image caption Adrian Dunbar said someone had to take responsibility

The local MP, Michelle Gildernew, joined other politicians to meet residents and hear their concerns.

She said: "This is a situation that should be easy enough to fix but because it's cutting across a number of departments we've just been met by excuses."

She has asked all the Stormont departments involved "to talk to whoever they need to talk to, to get this fixed and to take the residents out of their misery".

"This is quite complicated, but not hard to fix if the will is there," Ms Gildernew said.

Northern Ireland Water has helped to clear blockages and provided a tanker to remove sewage, but said it "cannot keep providing this service".

A spokesperson said: "The underfunding of NI Water has been well-documented.

"NI Water has not been provided with funding for all the areas of business for which we do hold a legal liability; we are therefore unable to fund work on private developments."

NHBC which provides warranties for new homes said "while we appreciate that this is a difficult situation for the Galliagh Shore residents, the NHBC Buildmark warranty cover does not extend to the rectification of the sewage system".

The residents have appealed to the Financial Ombudsman who found in their favour but that ruling has been challenged by NHBC.

"Our position stands pending a final decision from the Financial Ombudsman Service," it said.