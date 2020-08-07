Image caption East Belfast GAC was training at the Henry Jones playing fields on Wednesday

Police have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with three security alerts in east and west Belfast.

He was detained on suspicion of possessing and making explosives and of intimidation.

Alerts in Strandtown in east Belfast and in Mayfield Square, in the Blacks Road area of west Belfast, have now ended.

They were linked by police to an alert on Wednesday at playing fields being used by a GAA club in east Belfast.

It followed a telephone warning that devices had been left at Henry Jones playing fields.

East Belfast GAC had been training at the playing fields.

The 54-year-old was arrested following a search of a property in Braniel, east Belfast, on Thursday evening.

Three cars, two in east Belfast and one in west Belfast, together with three items that had been placed on them, have been recovered for further forensic analysis.

'Check your vehicle'

Ch Supt Jonathan Roberts said the incidents were being treated as sectarian hate crimes.

"I am urging anyone who was training with East Belfast GAA club or anyone else who had a parked vehicle at the playing fields or surrounding area to check on and around their vehicle and report anything suspicious immediately to police," he said.

East Belfast GAC was founded at the end of May and is the first GAA club in the east of the city in almost 50 years.

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson condemned those behind the security alert, saying "there can be no place for any kind of threat or intimidation in our society".