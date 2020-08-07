Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Department of Health in NI has reported almost 300 fewer Covid-linked deaths due to the measure it uses to record fatalities

There was just one coronavirus-linked death registered in Northern Ireland last week, official figures show.

That is six fewer than the previous week, which showed a rise in the weekly number of deaths in NI for the first time since mid-June.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) releases weekly statistics.

It said the virus was mentioned on the death certificates of 855 people in Northern Ireland in total by 31 July.

The Department of Health's daily figure, which is based on positive tests, for the same date was 556 - almost 300 fewer.

Location of deaths

Nisra said there have been 449 deaths in hospital (52.5%).

Eighty of those people were normally resident in care homes - a figure unchanged since last week.

Taking that figure and the 349 who died in care homes, it means care home residents account for half of all Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

Nisra said no deaths related to Covid-19 occurred in care homes in the week up to last Friday.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths of care home residents by place of death

Eight people have died in hospices (0.9%) and 49 at residential addresses or other locations (5.7%), both figures unchanged.

People aged 75 and over account for 80% of all Covid-19-related deaths.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Age of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

In the week ending 31 July, the percentage of all Covid-19 related male deaths was 49.9% and female deaths 50.1%.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Gender of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

The provisional number of all deaths between Friday 24 and Friday 31 July was 273 - 34 fewer than in the previous week (307) and nine fewer than the five-year average (282).

That five-year death rate is used to compare the number of weekly deaths that would normally be recorded at this time of year.

Nisra also recorded the number of "excess deaths" registered in the past 18 weeks as 1,031.

Its measure captures all deaths linked to coronavirus - those involving confirmed infections which feature in the health department's daily figures, as well as the suspected cases in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Weekly deaths registered regardless of cause

In the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health said on Thursday it had been notified of five additional Covid-linked deaths and 69 new cases.

However, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said four of the deaths were late notifications, relating to April and June.