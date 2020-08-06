Image caption Two RNLI lifeboats were involved in the operation

A swimmer has been airlifted to hospital after being brought out of the sea off the County Antrim coast.

The RNLI and Coastguard operation began when the swimmer failed to return after 90 minutes at Browns Bay, Islandmagee.

The person was spotted in the water by a Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick who alerted one of the lifeboat crews.

"The lifeboat crew brought the casualty on board the lifeboat and the casualty was winched and airlifted to Antrim Area Hospital," the RNLI said.

The swimmer's condition is not yet known.

The RNLI said both of its Larne lifeboats were launched at 17:42 BST "following a report of an overdue swimmer".