Image caption Police are at the scene at Henry Jones playing fields

Two security alerts in Belfast are being linked to another alert on Wednesday night at playing fields being used by a GAA club.

There are ongoing alerts in the Strandtown area of east Belfast and at Mayfield Square in west Belfast.

It follows a telephone warning on Wednesday night that devices had been left at Henry Jones playing fields in east Belfast.

East Belfast GAC had been training at the playing fields.

Ch Supt Jonathan Roberts said, "Police are currently in attendance at the Henry Jones playing fields, on the Church Road in east Belfast.

"This follows a security alert at the facility last night when a telephoned warning indicated a number of devices had been left in the area.

"Police carried out a search of the area, based on the information received and nothing was found.

"We now believe two ongoing security alerts at Mayfield Square in the Blacks Road area of west Belfast and at Strandtown in east Belfast, are connected to last night's incident.

"We are urging anyone who was training with East Belfast GAA club or anyone else who had a parked vehicle at the playing fields or surrounding area to check on and around their vehicle and report anything suspicious immediately to police."

East Belfast GAC was founded at the end of May and is the first GAA club in the east of the city in almost 50 years.