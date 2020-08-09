Image copyright Department for Infrastructure

A £1.1m extension to Belfast's M1 bus lanes has been finished and will be operational from Monday.

The existing Belfast-bound bus lane is extended by another 1.05 miles (1.7 km) from the approach to Junction 8 at Blaris to Junction 7 at Sprucefield.

It will now operate from Sprucefield Park and Ride to Belfast city centre.

The Infrastructure Minister said journey times into the city centre would be improved for those using public transport

Nichola Mallon said it was "timely" as Northern Ireland moved into the Covid-19 recovery phase and more commuters started to return to work.

She reminded people using public transport that it was now mandatory to wear a face covering on buses.

"Using public transport is also good for our environment as it helps cut down emissions by reducing the numbers of cars on our roads," she added.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon reminding people about using face masks on public transport

The scheme was part of a larger bus lane project which was opened in March 2019 - it added 7km of additional bus lanes on both the M1 and M2.

The Belfast-bound hard shoulder lanes will operate between 7:00 and 19:00 BST from Monday to Friday and may be used by buses and coaches with 28 or more seats when they encounter traffic congestion on the routes.

A maximum bus lane speed of 40mph applies.

Signs will indicate when the bus lanes are in operation and they will be monitored by CCTV.

The hard shoulder will remain available for use in emergencies.