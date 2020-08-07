Image caption Two RNLI lifeboats were involved in the operation

A woman has died after being found in the sea off the County Antrim coast.

The alarm was raised at 17:30 BST on Thursday when the woman went missing for about 90 minutes while swimming at Browns Bay, Islandmagee.

Police said the woman's death is not being treated as suspicious and that a post-mortem examination would be held in due course.

The woman was spotted in the water by a Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick, which alerted a lifeboat crew.