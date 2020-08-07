Swimmer dies after going missing off County Antrim coast
- 7 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died after being found in the sea off the County Antrim coast.
The alarm was raised at 17:30 BST on Thursday when the woman went missing for about 90 minutes while swimming at Browns Bay, Islandmagee.
Police said the woman's death is not being treated as suspicious and that a post-mortem examination would be held in due course.
The woman was spotted in the water by a Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick, which alerted a lifeboat crew.