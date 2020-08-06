Gardaí (Irish police) have seized heroin with an estimated value of €3m (£2.7m) during searches in Dublin.

Two men, aged 31 and 41, were arrested under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act after 22kg of heroin was found.

They are currently being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The operation was carried out jointly with the Irish Revenue's Customs Service.

Garda Det Ch Supt Angela Willis, head of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, said the operation had resulted in "the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin from circulation within communities that are suffering the consequences of drug trafficking".