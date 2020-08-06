Patrycja Wyrebek murder accused refused bail

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Patrycja Wyrebek died in the early hours of Sunday morning

A 23-year-old man accused of murdering his partner in Newry in the early hours of Sunday has been refused bail.

Dawid Lukasz Mietus of Drumalane Park, Newry appeared at Newry Magistrates Court, sitting in Lisburn via videolink on Thursday.

He is charged with murdering his 20-year-old partner, Patrycja Wyrebek, at their home.

It is believed the death occurred at about 00:30 BST on Sunday, the court heard.

Police arrested Mr Mietus, a polish national, in an area behind the house at about midday on the same day.

During the bail application, a defence barrister told the court the accused had been in a relationship with Ms Wyrebek for between seven and eight months.

Mr Mietus' account of the death was that both he and Ms Wyrebek had been drinking wine and vodka, and that Ms Wyrebek died during a consensual sex act, said the barrister.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mr Mietus was arrested in an area close to the home he shared with Ms Wyrebek, the court was told

Her death was "entirely accidental, a tragic case", the barrister added.

District Judge Amanda Henderson refused bail.

Mr Mietus will appear via videolink in Newry Magistrates' Court on 2 September.