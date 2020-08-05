Police have been attacked by youths throwing petrol bombs during a security alert in Londonderry.

The trouble began on Wednesday night as officers dealt with a suspicious object left on the Skeoge Road.

In a social media post shortly after 21:00 BST, police said they were "currently experiencing disorder".

They said they were "working to keep the residents of this area safe" and urged people living in Skeoge Road and Galliagh Park to stay indoors.

"We would also ask anyone not from the area to leave immediately," the police said.

On Tuesday, two vans and a bus were hijacked in parts of the city.