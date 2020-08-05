Patrycja Wyrebek: Man charged with Newry murder
- 5 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Newry at the weekend.
Patrycja Wyrebek, who was 20 and originally from Poland, was found dead by officers at her home in Drumalane Park on Sunday.
The man who has been charged is due to appear in court in Newry on Thursday.
Police previously appealed for anyone in the area between 20:30 BST on Saturday and 08:30 on Sunday with any information to contact them.