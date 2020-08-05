Image copyright PSNI Image caption Patrycja Wyrebek was 20 and originally from Poland,

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Newry at the weekend.

Patrycja Wyrebek, who was 20 and originally from Poland, was found dead by officers at her home in Drumalane Park on Sunday.

The man who has been charged is due to appear in court in Newry on Thursday.

Police previously appealed for anyone in the area between 20:30 BST on Saturday and 08:30 on Sunday with any information to contact them.