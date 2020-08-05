Northern Ireland

Fermanagh: Eleven freed in sex abuse investigation

  • 5 August 2020
Police officers

Eleven people arrested by detectives investigating allegations of historical sexual abuse in County Fermanagh have been released on bail.

A man in his 50s was arrested on Tuesday night in the Fermanagh area.

Ten others, aged between 63 and 78, were arrested in the Fermanagh, Belfast, and Londonderry areas earlier in the day.

All have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

