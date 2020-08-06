Image copyright PA Media Image caption At present, pubs and hotel bars in Northern Ireland can only open fully if they serve food

There is growing speculation that the reopening date for indoor pubs in NI that only sell alcohol will be delayed.

The chief medical officer has advised that so-called "wet bars" should not reopen on Monday as planned, BBC News NI understands.

Executive ministers will consider the issue at Thursday's meeting.

It comes days after the Irish government decided to push back its reopening date for pubs to 31 August at the earliest.

At present, pubs and hotel bars in Northern Ireland can only open fully if they serve food.

Those that only sell alcohol are restricted to serving customers outdoors.

Last month, the executive announced an indicative date of 10 August for pubs to reopen fully, but said it would need to be signed off nearer the time depending on the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community.

BBC News NI understands Dr Michael McBride has recommended that the date be pushed back, and kept under review - but it will be up to ministers to decide whether to follow that advice.

'Fatal blow'

Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster said any further delay would be a "fatal blow" for many small pubs.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The opening of indoor bars in the Republic of Ireland has been pushed back to the end of the month

"I appreciate we are moving on an all-island basis, but our virus rate is lower than in the Republic," he told BBC News NI.

"If the decision is taken to defer the date, the executive must step up with a financial package.

"Every day is critical to these businesses, they are hanging on by their fingernails and while some already will never reopen, every day this goes on will increase that number."

Face coverings confusion

Ministers are also set to discuss a proposal from Health Minister Robin Swann to bring forward the review date for the compulsory wearing of face coverings in shops.

Face coverings are strongly encouraged in Northern Ireland's shops, but are not mandatory.

The NI Executive is currently due to review the policy on 20 August and could make it law from that date.

But Mr Swann wants the review brought forward to 13 August, with enforcement powers in place the next day.

In a letter to executive colleagues on Sunday, seen by BBC News NI, he said there is a "perception - fair or otherwise" of mixed messaging, which needs to be cleared up.

The Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch, has said that the current level of mask wearing by the public is causing "great concern among older people" and is preventing many of them emerging from lockdown.

The shielding period for vulnerable people ended on 31 July in Northern Ireland.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Face masks in shops in Northern Ireland are currently encouraged, but not mandatory

Mr Lynch said if compliance levels of wearing face masks do not increase, the executive must take action.

"If this doesn't happen soon then the Northern Ireland Executive must bring forward their date for making the wearing of masks mandatory," he added.

"The wearing of face masks and coverings, along with the other measures already in place, give us the best chance to keep the virus levels low in Northern Ireland and protect many of our most vulnerable citizens."

A public information campaign encouraging the take-up of face coverings is due to begin later this week.