A Belfast-based software company is creating 230 jobs in a £20m investment.

Neueda makes technology that is used by public and private sector clients all over the world.

The roles will range from senior software developers to more junior positions with average annual salaries of £44,000.

The figure is well above the average salary in Northern Ireland's private sector.

At a time when many industries are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, Neueda has continued to take on new staff and projects and is running at full capacity with staff who are working from home.

"We are confident that, thankfully, IT is a pretty robust industry, we do think that it is continuing to grow and accelerate in some areas," said Paddy O'Hagan, the company's chief operating officer.

"We hope to drive sales in the US, GB, mainland Europe and eventually into Asian markets where we see an abundance of opportunities for our services."

Invest NI has offered £2.2m towards the new roles.

'Challenging times'

Economy Minister Diane Dodds described Neueda as a "Northern Ireland company to be proud of".

"These jobs will contribute over £10m in additional annual salaries to the local economy.

"I would like to commend Neueda on taking further steps to grow its business in such challenging times."

Invest NI chief executive Kevin Holland said his team started working with Neueda in 2012 when it had just nine employees.

"Now, helped by our support, ongoing advice and its participation in our scaling programme, the company is announcing another large expansion taking its employment to over 450," he said.

"This latest expansion comes just three years after a £12m investment in 2017, which we also supported, and I am confident Neueda will continue to grow further."