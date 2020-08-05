Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Kent Amusements said it is continuing to carry out deep cleaning at its premises

The number of positive Covid-19 tests recorded in Northern Ireland has passed 6,000.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health's figures recorded 10 new cases, bringing the total to 6,006.

It comes as three businesses this week in Newcastle, County Down, reported outbreaks of Covid-19 among staff.

One of the businesses Kent Amusements, located on the Central Promenade, announced on social media it was closing until further notice.

The new figures from the department also show that there have been no new recorded deaths in Northern Ireland.

The figure for the total number of deaths remains at 556.

There are currently two intensive care beds being occupied by Covid-19 patients, with one patient on a ventilator.

On Wednesday it also emerged that almost 20% of the adult population in Northern Ireland had downloaded an app to help with tracking the spread of coronavirus.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said the Stop Covid NI app has been downloaded 170,000 times since it was launched last week.

The app, aimed at interrupting the spread of coronavirus by finding those most at risk of catching it, was the first of its kind to launch in the UK.

'Safety measures followed'

Writing on Facebook on Wednesday, Kent Amusements and the Bonbon sweet shop, both said they were closing until further notice.

On Monday, Bonbon sweet shop announced it was closing for a deep clean due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the Newcastle area.

After reopening on Tuesday, it announced on Wednesday it would be closing as one of its staff members had tested positive for coronavirus.

Kent Amusements said it had been notified on Wednesday morning that "some of our staff members have tested positive for Covid 19".

It wrote that "all precautions, risk assessments and procedures" to keep staff and customers safe.

It follows an incident in Newcastle on Monday, in which it was reported four staff members at a supermarket had tested positive for Covid-19.

In its post, Kent Amusements said it would continue to carry out deep cleaning at the premises and extended its best wishes "to our staff who have tested positive".

"We will reopen when we are assured it is safe to do so," the company said.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) earlier said it was aware of ongoing speculation around current clusters of Covid-19 across Northern Ireland.

"As we move through the coronavirus pandemic, clusters of cases are expected," a spokesperson said.

"This is why the test, trace and protect programme is in place."

Clusters are defined as two or more laboratory-test confirmed cases among individuals associated with a key setting.