Man arrested after stun gun found in parcel
- 5 August 2020
A 33-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the INLA after a stun gun was intercepted by UK Border Force.
The man was detained in west Belfast on Wednesday.
Police said the discovery of the weapon in a parcel led to a search at a house during which a number of other items were seized for examination.
The suspect is being questioned at Musgrave police station accused of possessing a prohibited weapon.