Northern Ireland

Man arrested after stun gun found in parcel

  • 5 August 2020
PSNI badge

A 33-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the INLA after a stun gun was intercepted by UK Border Force.

The man was detained in west Belfast on Wednesday.

Police said the discovery of the weapon in a parcel led to a search at a house during which a number of other items were seized for examination.

The suspect is being questioned at Musgrave police station accused of possessing a prohibited weapon.