Image caption Part of Strabane was cordoned off during the security alert last September

Two men arrested in an investigation into criminality linked to the New IRA have been released.

The pair, aged 26 and 34, were arrested in Strabane in connection with recent attempted paramilitary-style attacks and a weapons find in March.

It comes as part of a wider investigation into a mortar bomb found last September in the Church View area.

The PSNI said the device was intended to attack a police station in the County Tyrone town.

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit also carried out six searches during the two-day operation, and a number of items were removed for further examination.

The police said the men had been released and enquiries were continuing.