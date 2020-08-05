John Hume: Funeral in pictures
Some striking images from the funeral of one Northern Ireland's foremost political leaders.
-
Stephen Latimer
John Hume's coffin lay before the altar in St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry ahead of his funeral service on Wednesday.
-
Stephen Latimer
Family, friends and colleagues lit candles alongside a portrait of the former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner.
-
Niall Carson
John Hume's wife Pat, pictured here second right arriving at the cathedral with children, had urged mourners wishing to line the streets for the funeral to respect Covid-19 guidelines.
-
Stephen Latimer
-
PA Media
Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, only about 120 people - mostly close family and friends - were inside the cathedral, although many more followed the service online.
-
PA Media
Politicians from both sides of the Irish border, including Irish President Michael D. Higgins, attended the funeral service.
-
PA Media
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin was among the political dignitaries who paid their respects.
-
PA Media
The Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown welcomed First Minister Arlene Foster and former DUP MLA Tommy Gallagher to the cathedral.
-
PA Media
Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill was also at the service.
-
Reuters
Local people watched from outside the gates of the cathedral.
-
Reuters
Derry musician Phil Coulter performed his own song, The Town I Love So Well, as the funeral procession left the cathedral.
-
PA Media
President Higgins spoke to the current SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, inside the cathedral.
-
Stephen Latimer
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney sat near Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis inside the cathedral.
-
PA Media
Mr Hume's son, John Hume Junior, paid a heart-warming tribute to his father.
-
PA Media
The Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, read messages from global dignitaries, including Bill Clinton and the Dalai Lama.
-
PA Media
A mourner holding the order of service booklet ahead of the funeral Mass.
-
PA Media
The casket of the former SDLP leader was carried from the cathedral by his son, John Hume Junior, and other family members.
-
Niall Carson
Pat Hume was supported by her daughter Mo as the service ended.
-
Niall Carson
Mourners and politicians clapped as the funeral cortege left the cathedral.
-
Niall Carson
Members of the public lined the streets and clapped as John Hume's funeral cortege passed through the city.