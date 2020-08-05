John Hume: Funeral in pictures

Some striking images from the funeral of one Northern Ireland's foremost political leaders.

    John Hume's coffin lay before the altar in St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry ahead of his funeral service on Wednesday.

    Family, friends and colleagues lit candles alongside a portrait of the former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

    John Hume's wife Pat, pictured here second right arriving at the cathedral with children, had urged mourners wishing to line the streets for the funeral to respect Covid-19 guidelines.

    John Hume's wife Pat, pictured here on the left with her children, had urged mourners wishing to line the streets for the funeral to respect social distancing guidelines.

    Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, only about 120 people - mostly close family and friends - were inside the cathedral, although many more followed the service online.

    Politicians from both sides of the Irish border, including Irish President Michael D. Higgins, attended the funeral service.

    Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin was among the political dignitaries who paid their respects.

    The Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown welcomed First Minister Arlene Foster and former DUP MLA Tommy Gallagher to the cathedral.

    Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill was also at the service.

    Local people watched from outside the gates of the cathedral.

    Derry musician Phil Coulter performed his own song, The Town I Love So Well, as the funeral procession left the cathedral.

    President Higgins spoke to the current SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, inside the cathedral.

    Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney sat near Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis inside the cathedral.

    Mr Hume's son, John Hume Junior, paid a heart-warming tribute to his father.

    The Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, read messages from global dignitaries, including Bill Clinton and the Dalai Lama.

    A mourner holding the order of service booklet ahead of the funeral Mass.

    The casket of the former SDLP leader was carried from the cathedral by his son, John Hume Junior, and other family members.

    Pat Hume was supported by her daughter Mo as the service ended.

    Mourners and politicians clapped as the funeral cortege left the cathedral.

    Members of the public lined the streets and clapped as John Hume's funeral cortege passed through the city.

