Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Colum Eastwood said the trouble was a "violation of Derry's grief"

Politicians have condemned a spate of hijackings in Londonderry.

There are reports on social media of incidents in the Creggan estate, Foyle Bridge/Strand Road and Ballmagroarty areas.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood condemned the incidents on the same day that the body of John Hume was being returned to the city.

"People are trying to show their respect for a man who brought an end to conflict," he said.

"The attacks on people and vehicles that have taken place across the city are a violation of Derry's grief and those responsible have set themselves against our community.

"It needs to stop now and those responsible must be held accountable."

Sinn Féin assembly member Martina Anderson said: "The hijacking and burning of postal and delivery vans by masked individuals across Derry on Monday and today is wrong and I absolutely condemn it.

"This serves no purpose other than destroying people's livelihoods and causing major disruption to people living in the local community, particularly those waiting on parcels.

"It's even more disgraceful that these attacks have taken place while the city mourns on the eve of the funeral of John Hume."

The body of the former SDLP leader is being brought from Donegal to his home city of Derry on Tuesday night.