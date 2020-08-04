Image caption Part of Strabane was cordoned off during the security alert last September

Two men have been arrested in an investigation into criminality linked to the dissident republican New IRA.

The pair, aged 26 and 34, were arrested in Strabane in connection with recent attempted paramilitary-style attacks and a weapons find in March.

It comes as part of a wider investigation into a mortar bomb found last September in the Church View area.

The PSNI said the device was intended to attack a police station in the County Tyrone town.

The two suspects are currently being held at Musgrave police station.

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit also carried out six searches during the two-day operation, and a number of items were removed for further examination.

'Reckless actions'

"The reckless actions of the New IRA place our communities at risk and they do not care - but we care and we are determined to disrupt their violence and their criminal activities," said Det Ch Insp Andrew Hamlin.

"We believe the New IRA were responsible for the ill-conceived attack in September last year which put the lives of the local community and local police officers at risk."

He said while the device was aimed at a police station, it was left in a public area, "just metres away from a number of family homes", and a number of small children were in proximity of the device.

Image caption The mortar bomb that was discovered in Strabane last year

"The search and arrest operation over the last two days also focused on recent attempts to carry out violent attacks against people in the Strabane community," said Det Ch Insp Hamlin.

"Members of the New IRA profess to have the interests of the community in mind and yet they are happy to carry out unimaginable violence against local people.

"This hypocrisy will not be lost on the community."