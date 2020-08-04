Man rescued after car enters Strangford harbour

A man has been rescued after his car entered the water at Strangford harbour in County Down.

The incident was reported at Quay Road at around 11:40 BST on Tuesday.

The man was pulled from the water and transferred to hospital, according to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

The NI Coastguard, Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), RNLI and the PSNI were involved in the rescue effort including a Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick and specialist rescue teams.

The NIFRS confirmed it had dispatched three appliances from Downpatrick and Ballynahinch to the scene.

Alliance MLA for Strangford Kellie Armstrong said she was shocked to hear what had happened.

She said local information suggested it was a "terrible accident".