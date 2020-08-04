Image caption The PSNI said the shooting took place in the Castle View area

Shots have been fired at a vehicle parked outside a house in Jonesborough, County Armagh.

The shooting took place in the Castle View area shortly after 23:25 BST on Monday.

A man exited an Audi A4 car with his hood over his face and fired a number of shots at a black Nissan X-Trail. Damage was caused to the vehicle.

A woman in her 50s and four children were inside the house but were not injured.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the dark Audi A4 car "was later recovered in the area of Thistle Court by An Garda Síochána (Irish police), having been set alight and completely destroyed".

The PSNI have appealed for information and said inquiries are "continuing to establish the circumstances, in what was an extremely distressing incident for those inside the house".