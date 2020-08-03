Newcastle shop staff test positive for Covid-19

Image copyright Google Image caption The store said there had been a handful of confirmed cases of Covid-19

A number of workers at a supermarket in Newcastle, County Down, have tested positive for Covid-19.

The BBC understands four members of staff at the Barbican SuperValu in the seaside town contracted the virus.

Musgrave, which operates the store, said those affected were following medical advice and were in self-isolation.

Contact tracing has also taken place and any close-contact individuals have been informed, the firm added.

The shop was closed for most of Monday and has undergone a deep clean. It will reopen on Tuesday.

Musgrave said there had been a "handful of confirmed cases of Covid-19".

"If any customers who have been in store are worried or concerned, we would ask them to contact NHS 111 helpline service," the company added.

On Monday, the Department of Health recorded 40 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland. The total number of positive cases now stands at 5,988.

The department recorded no new deaths, with the death toll remaining at 556.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said it was aware of ongoing speculation around current clusters of Covid-19 across Northern Ireland.

"As we move through the coronavirus pandemic, clusters of cases are expected," a spokesperson said.

"This is why the test, trace and protect programme is in place."

Clusters are defined as two or more laboratory-test confirmed cases among individuals associated with a key setting.