Image copyright PA Media Image caption The rise in rural crime costs was driven by thefts of high-value tractors, quad bikes and livestock

The cost of rural crime in Northern Ireland has risen by 18% in the past year, according to an annual survey by specialist insurers.

Rural theft cost £3.3m in 2019 as organised gangs targeted farmers' high-value tractors, quads and livestock.

However, the overall number of rural crimes reported has fallen, according to the PSNI.

NI saw 357 agricultural crimes recorded from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020, a reduction of 30 from the previous year.

Image caption According to the PSNI, there has been a reduction of 62% in rural crimes over the past 10 years

The rural crime costs were set out in an annual survey conducted by insurer NFU Mutual.

The company said while there have been reductions in rural crime during the coronavirus lockdown, there were concerns that rural theft could escalate due to the economic impact of the pandemic.

Martin Malone, NI manager for NFU Mutual, said there were fears the impact of rural crime would be felt harder this year.

"There's no doubt that very determined organised criminal gangs are targeting the countryside and without the Rural Crime Partnership which brings together PSNI, the Ulster Farmers' Union, NFU Mutual and other rural organisations we would be seeing even higher costs," he added.

According to the PSNI, there has been a reduction of 62% in rural crimes over the past 10 years, with figures for March to June 2020 being the lowest since records began in 2010/11.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rural crime across the whole of the UK cost £54m in 2019, according to the survey

"One large piece of machinery may cost thousands of pounds but equates to one report of crime," said Supt Brian Kee, lead on rural crime.

"That said, crime of any sort can have a significant impact on the victim, whether that be a farm business, a community or an individual, and we recognise that."

Rural crime across the whole of the UK cost £54m in 2019, according to the survey.