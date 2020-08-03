Man dies after quad bike crash in Omagh
- 3 August 2020
A 35-year-old man has died following a quad bike crash in Omagh, County Tyrone.
The one-vehicle collision happened in Gorticashel Road, shortly before 19:45 BST on Sunday.
The man was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries, police have confirmed.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact its officers.