Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A forensic officer at the scene in Drumalane Park

A woman found dead in suspicious circumstances in Newry, County Down, on Sunday was originally from Poland, according to the Polish Consul.

The body of the 20-year-old, who has not yet been named, was discovered by police at her home in Drumalane Park in the city on Sunday morning.

A 23-year-old man was arrested.

The Honorary Polish Consul in Northern Ireland, Jerome Mullen, has confirmed that both the woman who died and the man under arrest are Polish nationals.

On Sunday, police said a post mortem examination is to be conducted to establish the cause of the woman's death but they are treating it as suspicious.

A prayer service were held outside her house on Sunday evening and "heartbroken" neighbours left flowers at the scene, according to Gerry Coyle from Drumalane Park Community Association.

"It was a terrible shock and to be honest we're still very traumatised," Mr Coyle told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, as well as her friends in the Polish community."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption There was a large police presence in the Drumalane Park area of Newry on Sunday

Mr Coyle lives just across the street, a few yards away from the house where the woman died.

"The young woman only was here for a short time, but we always say 'you're still one of us when you're in our community'.

He explained that local residents came together on Sunday and wanted to do something in memory of their neighbour.

"Last night we placed wreaths and flowers outside the house in question where this young woman sadly lost her life, and this was followed by a short prayer service," Mr Coyle told the programme.

"It was a very moving service to say the least."

He said neighbours were "genuinely heartbroken" and the incident had been "devastating" for the area.

"It's also important to point out that she had friends within our community and whatever we can do for them, we will do for them," Mr Coyle added.

"We'll be there ready and willing to help them through this traumatic time."

Gavin Malone, who is an independent councillor in Newry, said he had no doubt local residents would "rally round" to help the woman's family and friends.

"Dromalane is a very strong community and there's a great community spirit," he said.

"They are very fortunate to have a wonderful community association down there to help people get through it."

A second prayer service is due to be held in Dromalane Park at 19:30 BST on Monday.