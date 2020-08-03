Image copyright Pacemaker

Former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate John Hume has died at the age of 83.

Politicians and others have been paying tribute to him and his long career, from the civil rights movement to the Good Friday Agreement.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair

David Trimble, Tony Blair and John Hume were heavily involved in the negotiation of the Good Friday Agreement

John Hume was a political titan; a visionary who refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past.

His contribution to peace in Northern Ireland was epic and he will rightly be remembered for it. He was insistent it was possible, tireless in pursuit of it and endlessly creative in seeking ways of making it happen.

Beyond that he was a remarkable combination of an open mind to the world and practical politics. In any place, in any party, anywhere, he would have stood tall.

It was good fortune that he was born on the island of Ireland.

First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster

Sincere condolences to Pat and the wider Hume family. A giant in Irish nationalism, John left his unique mark in the House of Commons, Brussels and Washington.

In our darkest days he recognised that violence was the wrong path and worked steadfastly to promote democratic politics.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

Colum Eastwood is MP for Foyle, a seat John Hume held from 1983 to 2005

Derry, and the whole island, is in mourning today following the passing of our friend, leader and greatest peacemaker.

We can never repay all that John did for us but we can live the values that meant so much to him. We shall overcome.

Former Ulster Unionist Party leader and First Minister Lord Trimble

David Trimble and John Hume were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998

There is absolutely no doubt he was a major figure in the [peace] process.

Right from the outset of the Troubles, John was urging people to stick to their objective peacefully and was constantly critical of those who did not realise the importance of peace.

He was a major contributor to politics in Northern Ireland particularly to the process that gave us an agreement that we are still working our way through.

That is hugely important. He will be remembered for that contribution for years to come.

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin

John Hume was a great hero and a true peacemaker.

Throughout his long life he exhibited not just courage, but also fortitude, creativity and an utter conviction that democracy and human rights must define any modern society.

For over four decades, he was a passionate advocate for a generous, outward-looking and all-encompassing concept of nationalism and republicanism. For him the purpose of politics was to bring people together, not split them apart.

During the darkest days of paramilitary terrorism and sectarian strife, he kept hope alive. And with patience, resilience and unswerving commitment, he triumphed and delivered a victory for peace.

While the 1998 Good Friday Agreement was the product of many people's work, can anyone really claim that it would have happened without John Hume?

He didn't just talk about peace, he worked unstintingly for peace, at times in the face of the most virulent criticism and risk to his life. He knew that to be a peacemaker on this island meant being a risk taker.