Newry woman's death being treated as 'suspicious' by police
- 2 August 2020
The death of a woman who was found at her home in Newry, County Down, is being treated as suspicious by police.
The woman's body was discovered by officers in her home in Drumalane Park in the city on Sunday morning.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said officers were treating the woman's death as "suspicious at this time".
A post mortem examination is to be conducted to establish the cause of her death.