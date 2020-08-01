Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jeffrey Anderson admitted sexual assault, assault and secretly recording women for his own sexual gratification

A County Down singer who pleaded guilty to a number of sex offences will have his sentence referred for appeal on the grounds it may be "unduly lenient".

Jeffrey Anderson, 29, was given a suspended sentence and placed on the sex offenders register last month.

He had pleaded guilty to offences including sexual assault and recording women for his own sexual gratification.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said there were "sufficient grounds" for an appeal, Belfast Live reported.

Anderson, of Shore Road in Kircubbin, was charged after previously competing in two prime-time TV singing shows - Andrew Lloyd Webber's Superstar, in 2012, and The Voice in 2014.

He admitted recording 11 females doing a private act, knowing that they did not consent to being recorded, between April 2005 and August 2013.

He also admitted sexually assaulting one of his victims in 2012 and assaulting another woman, occasioning actual bodily harm, in 2015.

On Saturday, the PPS confirmed the decision. A spokesperson said that while "sentencing is a matter for the judiciary, the director of public prosecutions does have the power to refer particular sentences to the Court of Appeal on the grounds that they may be unduly lenient".

"In this case the director considered that there are sufficient grounds to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal."