Image caption Police said extensive damage was caused to the shop front

An attempt has been made to remove a cash machine during a ram-raid at a shop in Craigavon, County Armagh.

Police said that just before 22:35 BST on Friday, a black Opel Antara car reversed a number of times into the shutters of a shop in Lurgan Road.

Extensive damage was caused to the shop front.

A masked man, who was in the vehicle, entered the shop and made an attempt to remove the in-store cash machine, but was unable to do so.

Police said the man who entered the shop is believed to have been wearing a dark hooded top with the hood pulled up, white shoes and tartan trousers with large checks.

They have appealed for information about the incident and said the car was reported stolen earlier on Friday from the Churchill Place area of Waringstown, County Down.