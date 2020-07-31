Image copyright Emmett Doherty Image caption Emmett Doherty sustained a broken nose and a bruised eye socket

A couple in Londonderry who were subjected to what police are treating as a homophobic hate crime said they will no longer pursue plans to live in the city after the assault.

Emmett Doherty, a teacher in Liverpool who is originally from Derry, and his partner Luke Bromilow, were attacked on a night out in the city on Sunday.

Both men sustained multiple injuries.

"I am humiliated at what happened. This is my home town," Mr Doherty said, adding they were "badly shaken".

Mr Doherty stressed that those involved represented "a small minority" in the city and thanked the people of Derry for their "overwhelming support".

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr Doherty said the couple were set upon after attempting to intervene in an altercation involving a group of women during a night out on Sunday.

"I was attacked verbally with a torrent of homophobic abuse and got dragged out on to the streets and then we were both attacked," Mr Doherty said.

Mr Doherty sustained a broken nose and a bruised eye socket, while Mr Bromilow sustained injuries to his head and body.

Mr Doherty and Luke were thinking of moving to the city to make a life in the future, but after the incident, have said that is "unfortunately no longer an option".

"We are scared to leave the house and we can't enjoy the rest of our holiday," Mr Doherty said.

"Luke said he no longer feels safe in Derry," he added.

Image copyright Emmett Doherty Image caption Emmett Doherty's partner Luke sustained injuries to his face, head and body.

Mr Doherty said such an attack has no place in 2020 and said that no one should be attacked because of their sexual orientation.

He said that although "traumatised" by the events, they felt they needed to come forward and share their story.

"We, as gay men, have a moral obligation to come forward with this.

"This isn't about me and Luke, we can't change what has happened, but we can change what happens in the near future for the next generation of young gay people."