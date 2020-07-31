Image copyright Dave M. Benett/Getty Images) Image caption Danika (Nika) McGuigan pictured with her father Barry in 2011

Boxing champion Barry McGuigan has told of his heartbreak that a film starring his late daughter will premiere at one of the world's biggest festivals.

Danika McGuigan, 33, died in July 2019 after a short illness.

She is one of the lead actresses in the Northern Irish film Wildfire, being screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

"Obviously for me it's heartbreaking because as it turns out it will be her legacy," he said.

"We never believed she would get so sick and die so young."

Ms McGuigan's family and Wildfire's cast crew and production staff were told of the film's success on the first anniversary of her death.

Her father said the film's director Cathy Brady, who is from Newry, called them to pass on the news and they "cried on the phone together".

"It's doubly painful for us, so we really hope it does well. The fact that it got in to the Toronto international film festival is huge," he said.

"I'm so happy for the crew and the people involved but it's soul destroying for us".

Image copyright Phillip Massey/WireImage/ Getty Images Image caption The 33-year-old died in 2019 after a short illness

Barry McGuigan said he and his family are thrilled for the film's writer and director, Ms Brady.

"She's hugely talented. It must be a really impactful film. I'm very looking forward to seeing it".

Ms Brady said it "felt incredibly special and very bittersweet but it felt that somehow she was part of the magic".

"Her one year anniversary was a difficult day and just to have a little bit of light was incredible.

"This will be Nika's first and final lead role," she said.

Wildfire is set on the Irish border and tells the story of two sisters (Ms McGuigan and Nora-Jane Noone) as they come to terms with the mysterious death of their mother.

But as they delve into the past, the truth has devastating consequences.

'The work has been done'

Wildfire is one of 50 films to be selected for screening at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival, which usually has more than 300 screenings, has been scaled back due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"I'm very proud of the island of Ireland and I'm very proud of the sheer talent and passion and vision that we have and our capabilities of story-telling is clearly world class," Ms Brady said.

The cast, crew and producers will not be travelling to Toronto for the premiere due to the pandemic.

Ms Brady added: "It's very unusual times and that is difficult. We have put so much time and the circumstances have been so extreme in this film that it will go off and have its premiere without us.

"But in one way I feel like the work has been done.

"It really is about handing it over and hoping it connects to other people as much as it connected to us.

"Hopefully it will have a legacy now and a legacy especially for Nika," she said.