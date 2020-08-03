Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The body of Darren Fawns was found in August 1995.

The father of an Antrim teenager brutally murdered 25 years ago has issued a fresh appeal for information.

The body of Darren Fawns, who was 13, was found on 3 August 1995 in undergrowth close to Massereene Golf Club.

Three people were arrested and questioned by police, but no one has ever been convicted of the murder.

His father Alan told BBC News NI: "Darren is still in our minds all the time."

Darren, from the Town Parks estate in the town, had gone out shopping with Alan and his mother, Pat, in the town centre on a Friday night, 28 July 1995.

The Parkhall High School pupil went off on his own and was due to meet them again to share a taxi home, but did not appear.

His body was found six days later by a Belgian tourist. A post mortem examination found Darren had suffered serious head injuries in what a detective later described as a "frenzied attack".

He was partially clothed and a forensic pathologist said he could not rule out a sexual motive.

Image caption Holidaymakers close to where Darren's body was found

No prosecutions

Months later, detectives made an appeal on the BBC's Crimewatch programme, which featured a reconstruction of Darren in an amusement arcade on the night he went missing.

A reward was also offered for information.

Three people have been arrested and questioned about the murder, two in 1995 and one in 1997.

In all three cases, police forwarded a file to the Public Prosecution Service, but it directed no prosecution on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

Alan Fawns said the family still hoped that someone would be charged and convicted.

"We are hoping that they will catch someone, but we have been hoping for 25 years," he said.

"I am not saying that hope fades, but it is hard to think that anyone will be caught now."

Police said that in spite of the nature of the teenager's injuries, there was a lack of DNA evidence at the scene.

Mr Fawns said that it appeared as if Darren might have been killed elsewhere before the body was dumped.

"We don't know if it was one or two killers, but to have moved the body, they must have needed help," he said.

Image caption A reconstruction was staged on BBC Crimewatch

Darren's murder is one of more than 1,400 deaths currently waiting to be reviewed by the Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB) of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Det Ch Supt Bobby Singleton, who is head of the LIB, said: "Regrettably, due to the nature and volume of LIB caseloads, we are unable to give any undertaking as to precisely when this review will commence however I can assure the community the case remains open."

He added: "We remain committed to bringing to justice those responsible for Darren's murder and we stand ready to explore any new information and where credible investigative lines of enquiry are identified, we will follow them.

"On the 25th anniversary of the murder I would appeal to anyone in the community with any information about Darren's death to please examine their conscience, come forward and tell us what they know.