Kaftrio will be available in the coming weeks for patients

Cystic fibrosis patients in Northern Ireland will be able to access the drug Kaftrio for treatments through the health service.

The Health Minister Robin Swann announced on Thursday that a deal for the drug had been secured with the manufacturer Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

It follows previous deals with the same firm for the drugs Orkambi and Symkevi.

Mr Swann said Kaftrio would give those living with cystic fibrosis a "better quality of life".

Robin Swann said the announcement followed a "long road" for patients

The treatment would be an option for eligible patients "in the coming weeks", he added.

"This has been a long road for those who are suffering and I am delighted to bring this positive news to them today," he said.

"Families have fought long and hard to deliver the best possible outcome for their loved ones and I am sincerely thankful today that I can make this announcement.

"Whilst this is not a cure for cystic fibrosis, I do hope Kaftrio will help ease the symptoms of this crippling condition and give sufferers a better quality of life."

The drug became available through the NHS for cystic fibrosis patients in England last month.

What is cystic fibrosis?

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited condition in which the lungs and digestive system can become clogged with thick, sticky mucus.

It can cause problems with breathing and digestion from a young age.

Some of the main symptoms of cystic fibrosis can include recurring chest infections, difficulty putting on weight and frequent, wet-sounding coughs.

There's currently no cure for cystic fibrosis, but a number of treatments are available to help control the symptoms

The condition can be fatal if it leads to a serious infection or the lungs stop working properly.