Image copyright PA Media Image caption The council is planning to replace the existing crematorium at Roselawn

There are perceptions among nationalist, Catholic and republican communities that Roselawn cemetery is "not a welcome place for them," Sinn Féin has said.

Concerns were raised by the party after a banner mocking the death of veteran republican Bobby Storey was erected near the site.

Police are investigating the incident and treating it as "hate motivated".

There are plans for a new £18m crematorium to be built on the site.

Sinn Féin has been granted an equality impact assessment on the proposal.

'Concerned about Roselawn'

On Friday, Sinn Féin told a council committee of their concerns over the banner being put up at the cemetery earlier this month, on the outskirts of east Belfast.

Councillor Ronan McLaughlin said that he and party colleagues have been contacted by families of recently-deceased people who are "concerned about Roselawn".

"There is a perception within the Catholic, nationalist and republican community that Roselawn is not a welcome place for them," Mr McLaughlin said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The existing crematorium at Roselawn is a building that dates back to the early 1960s

The Alliance Party and the DUP both said they believed it was an "isolated incident".

But all parties agreed that plans for the new Roselawn crematorium should now be subject to an equality impact assessment.

Sinn Féin said it is not against the building of the new crematorium, but want to make sure everyone will feel welcome there.

The DUP leader of the council, George Dorrian, said the recent banner was "reprehensible" but did not think it was part of a "wider problem".