The permanent secretary of the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has apologised to Edwin Poots for a briefing he received on climate change.

It led to the minister saying his officials did not accept the terminology climate crisis or climate emergency.

On Thursday, Denis McMahon admitted "we got it wrong".

He told a committee it was "important to acknowledge errors quickly".

Speaking on BBC's Talkback earlier this month, the minister said the climate crisis language "is something my department do not accept".

Speaking at Stormont on Thursday, Mr McMahon said: "In this case I fully acknowledge we need to look at our processes to avoid this happening again and I take full responsibility and apologise for that personally, basically we got it wrong."

He added the minister has made it clear of the need to follow scientific evidence.