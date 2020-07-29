Image caption Mr Campbell was barred from addressing the assembly for a day in 2014

A complaint has been made to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards over a social media post by DUP MP Gregory Campbell.

The East Londonderry MP referred to a BBC programme about a suspected German spy who lived in Donegal and reportedly spoke Irish with a German accent.

"I vill not be tempted to ask vot is dis curried yoghurt mein herr," he posted.

It echoed a remark he made in 2014 which angered Irish language speakers.

Mr Campbell was barred from addressing the assembly after failing to apologise for saying: "Curry my yoghurt can coca coalyer".

It was an apparent take on "go raibh maith agat, Ceann Comhairle" which translates as "thank you, speaker".

Sinn Féin assembly member Emma Sheerin called the post "crass and offensive".

Mr Campbell has insisted it was a "humorous" post.

A complaint has been made about the post to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards by Conradh na Gaeilge, an advocacy group for Irish language speakers.

Conradh na Gaeilge alleged the post is a breach of the House of Commons code of conduct, saying it was "offensive and insulting in nature to those who speak the Irish language".