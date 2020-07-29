Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Christine Connor has been found guilty of attempted murder.

A judge has found Christine Connor guilty of attempting to kill a police officer after luring him and a colleague with hoax phone calls.

At Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday the 35-year-old was convicted of four offences, including two counts of causing an explosion.

The charges relate to two incidents in north Belfast in May 2013.

The judge remanded Connor in custody and said sentencing will take place on 20 August.

The court previously heard that Connor made bogus 999 calls to police on two separate occasions.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Connor was linked to the charges with DNA from clothing.

In the first incident on 16 May, Connor made a trial run and threw a pipe bomb on the Ligoniel Road.

Later, on 28 May, she lured police to the Crumlin Road before attacking them from an alleyway with two pipe bombs.

In the second hoax call Connor tearfully claimed her name was Gemma and she was the victim of domestic abuse.

Police attended a house on the Crumlin Road, and as one officer was knocking the front door, a pipe bomb was thrown at another officer from a nearby alleyway.

As he tried to evade the explosion, the officer tripped on a kerb and as he lay prone, a second pipe bomb was thrown onto the road.

'Evasive and argumentative'

Connor, whose address is subject to a reporting restriction, was charged with - and denied - the offences.

She was found guilty of one count of attempted murder, one count of preparation of terrorist acts and two counts of causing explosion likely to endanger life.

Connor was linked to the charges with DNA evidence from clothing as well as mobile phone evidence and CCTV.

The judge said the prosecution's case was built on a "combination of circumstantial, physical and forensic evidence" and that he was satisfied that Connor has searched online for how to make pipe bombs.

He ruled that she was "clearly involved in the planning, making and deployment of the pipe bombs," and that her intention was to kill the police officer.

Connor stood trial in a non-jury hearing at the end of last year.

Giving his ruling on Wednesday, the judge said that having had "the benefit of seeing and hearing the defendant give evidence and be cross-examined...I found her evasive, argumentative and, when it suited her, refused to answer questions."

Image caption Connor was convicted at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday

Speaking outside court, Det Supt Richard Campbell described the case as "hugely complex and unusual" with several UK police services working together to gather evidence.

"This was an attack on police officers, who were carrying out their role of protecting communities," he said.

"I would like to pay particular thanks to them. This was a traumatic experience for them and I acknowledge that as victims they have waited a very long time for today's outcome.

"Today's conviction is the result of excellent joint working between the PSNI and West Mercia Police alongside the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit and we will now await the sentencing."