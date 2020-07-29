Belfast dump still not cleared more than a week on

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Clearance at the Edenderry industrial estate site began last week but is not finished

An unauthorised dump in north Belfast has still not been cleared, more than a week after a clean-up was ordered.

About 20 residents living nearby staged a protest on Thursday afternoon.

The clear-up of the site at Edenderry industrial estate was ordered last week after complaints from local residents that "hundreds of tonnes" of waste were being stored illegally.

Work has also been going on nearby to clear another unauthorised dump.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said earlier this week that officials at the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) were working to resolve the matter and most of the waste had been cleared.

They refused to say how much waste had been removed or go into detail about the estimated cost.

"Both sites where visited by NIEA officers on Monday 27 July 2020 - in the region of 90% of the waste has been removed by contractors," a DAERA spokesperson said.

"The department's contractors commenced removal of waste from Hillview Rd/Crumlin Road site on Tuesday 21 July and are expected to complete this work early this week.

"Once the sites are cleared, NIEA will notify interested parties together with tonnages removed."

The DAERA's spokesperson added: "As the removal on the Edenderry site is being undertaken by contractors on behalf of the landowner, NIEA is not able to comment on the costs of clear-up.

"Costs incurred by NIEA for clearance of CrumlinRd/Hillview Rd site will be finalised once work is completed."