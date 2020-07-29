Image copyright Reuters

The EU is no longer seeking a Belfast office to oversee its trade relations with Northern Ireland, a senior official has said.

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove had previously ruled out the office after the end of the transition period, which is due to last until 31 December 2020.

During this time, the UK will remain in the EU customs union and single market.

Dr Andrew McCormick said that time is running out for a free trade deal to be sealed with Europe this year.

"The Commission are no longer pressing for a representational office in Belfast," he said.

"What they are asking for is sufficient and proportional oversight."

Image caption Dr Andrew McCormick is the senior civil servant in Northern Ireland charged with Brexit-related issues.

The Northern Ireland protocol is supposed to be operational by January and has to be applied even if the UK and EU do not reach a trade deal.

The protocol means that Northern Ireland will continue to follow EU customs rules, even though it remains part of UK customs territory.

It will mean a range of new processes and checks on GB to NI trade, including customs declarations.

The region will also follow EU single market regulations on goods.

The EU had requested an office in Belfast to help oversee the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol after the end of the transition period.

Dr McCormick, who oversees Brexit-related issues, told the Executive Office Committee: "We have some way to go."

Retailers have expressed concern over the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The level of risk of goods travelling onwards into the Republic of Ireland and EU single market and the nature of declarations required on materials leaving Great Britain forms part of the UK/EU negotiations.

Dr McCormick said: "They all need to be resolved as quickly as possible.

"The goal has to be clarity for businesses because there are some quite significant issues that need to be negotiated."

"It needs to be as soon as possible because time is so short and there is so much to be done but getting there is still an important set of steps."