North Belfast: Unauthorised dumps cleared of waste

More than 500 tonnes of waste has been removed during clean-up operations at two unauthorised dumps in north Belfast.

It has taken 10 days to completely remove the rubbish.

Some residents living nearby had complained about an infestation of flies and rats.

At a warehouse in the Edenderry Industrial Estate on Crumlin Road, approximately 390 tonnes of waste was discovered.

An investigation is taking place to discover how so much waste got there.

At another site, close to the junction of Hillview Road and Crumlin Road, approximately 120 tonnes of waste was found.

Residents have welcomed the clear-up, but said they fear more rats will come near their homes now the waste has been taken away.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said a criminal investigation is ongoing and it will "seek to pursue robust enforcement action against those responsible".

Their statement adds this includes "criminal prosecution through the courts and if appropriate confiscation proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act".