Image copyright PAUL FAITH

The Infrastructure Department insists Nichola Mallon will be able to take major planning decisions once a bill approved by the assembly becomes law.

That contrasts with a statement from Executive Office minister Declan Kearney.

He told MLAs no major planning issues will be able to proceed until Stormont revises its ministerial code.

On Tuesday, 11 DUP MLAs defied the party by refusing to vote for the legislation.

Image caption Declan Kearney supported the bill saying it would bring clarity

Although they abstained, the Executive Committee Functions Bill still passed comfortably.

Earlier, MLAs clashed over claims the bill overturned safeguards and could allow ministers to make "solo runs" on key decisions.

During Tuesday's debate, MLAs heard that 38 major planning applications remain to be determined across Northern Ireland.

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir said one project has been stuck in the system for 698 weeks and another for 695 weeks.

Mr Muir supported the new Executive Committee Functions Bill which clarifies the powers of the Infrastructure Minister.

But he questioned whether any action on the pending applications will be possible until the assembly updates its ministerial code later this year.

'Damning indictment'

Passing the Executive Committee Functions Bill was the last item of business undertaken by MLAs before they took their summer break.

The next formal session of the assembly is not due until September, so any consideration of the new code for ministers will not be possible until the autumn.

Mr Kearney told Mr Muir that planning issues would not be able to proceed until after the Stormont ministerial code has been adjusted.

The Alliance MLA responded by saying it would be a "damning indictment" of Stormont if "for the whole year of 2020, the likelihood was that not one regionally significant planning application would be passed".

Asked for comment by the BBC, the Infrastructure Department said "officials continue to work at pace to complete their assessment of several significant planning applications to the point where recommendations can be made to the minister for decision."

A Department spokesperson added that "once Royal Assent is received, then planning decisions can be taken by the DfI Minister without referral" (to her executive colleagues).