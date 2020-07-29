Image copyright Greggs Image caption The outlets that are set to close are located in Larne, Ballymena and Omagh.

Bakery chain Greggs has confirmed three of its 21 Northern Ireland stores will not reopen.

The outlets that are to close are located in Larne, Ballymena and Omagh. It is unclear at this stage how many jobs will be affected.

The company has said they were earmarked for closure before the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the bakery chain said it is hoped staff can be redeployed to other outlets.

The closures, first reported in the Ulster Herald and Belfast Telegraph, are another blow to the high street in the wake of the pandemic.

Recently published results indicated Greggs sales were running at 72% of 2019's level, with the majority of outlets trading again.

The high street chain reported a loss of £65.2m in the six months to July.

That is in comparison to a pre tax profit of £36.7m in the same period last year.

A spokesperson told BBC News NI that Greggs has evolved its presence by diversifying store locations and looking at more roadside or travel locations which are convenient for consumers.