A Londonderry school principal has warned that coronavirus-like symptoms in schools over the winter months could "spread panic".

Michael Allen of Lisneal College said he was "genuinely worried" and fears a cluster could shut the school down.

"We could be facing panic, unnecessary panic perhaps, in cold and flu season when children and adults aren't well," Mr Allen said.

"I feel that pupils need to be tested," he added.

Mr Allen said that in October and November the school would send "lots of young people home" on a daily basis due to sickness.

"Once we hit flu season, we will not be in a position to determine who has a cold, who has a persistent cough, and who has Covid," Mr Allen explained.

Image copyright Lisneal College Image caption Lisneal College has 900 pupils and 100 members of staff on site.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Ulster, Mr Allen told the programme that there are over 900 children and 100 staff members at Lisneal College.

"If someone is in school for a period of two or three days and is asymptomatic carrying that virus and that spreads, the panic and the damage will be much greater than a house party," referring to the recent announcement of a cluster in Limavady.

"If there is a cluster of young people or families associated with that young person who had contracted coronavirus, you could be looking at the school closing down," Mr Allen warned.

The school is set to return in August but Mr Allen believes the "virus is not yet under control".

Image copyright Lisneal College Image caption Mr Allen (right) with Lisneal vice principal, Susan Wilson. He said that by keeping children in social bubbles in school could help "mitigate or control that situation"

Mr Allen said that by keeping children in social bubbles in school, it could help "mitigate or control that situation".

However, he said that the high number of pupils in the school could make that problematic.

"We would have to think about every surface they would have touched, every piece of equipment they touched, and who else they came in contact with," Mr Allen said.

Mr Allen has called on testing for pupils and believes a track and trace programme could help schools.

"These are the types of things we need some guidance on," Mr Allen said.

The Department of Education have been approached for a statement.

Education Minister Peter Weir said on Tuesday that any extra money for schools to reopen at the end of August would have to come from the executive.