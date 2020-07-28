Image caption After the Brexit transition period, NI will continue to follow EU rules on agricultural and manufactured goods

Northern Ireland businesses cannot expect immediate clarity on how the new Irish Sea border will work, a government minister has conceded.

The new goods border is due to be operational on 1 January.

The government is due to publish some guidance on it within the next few weeks.

But Northern Ireland Office minister Robin Walker said full details would depend on wider agreement between the EU and UK.

At the end of the Brexit transition period, Northern Ireland will continue to follow EU rules on agricultural and manufactured goods, while the rest of the UK will not.

Additionally, the whole of the UK will leave the EU's customs union but Northern Ireland will continue to enforce the EU's customs code at its ports.

This will mean some new checks and processes for goods entering Northern Ireland from other parts of the UK.

The details of those processes are being negotiated between the EU and UK through a body called the Joint Committee.

Mr Walker told the House of Lords EU Committee "there is still a process going on".

"We cannot necessarily provide all the answers to all the questions that businesses want answered until that process has reached its conclusion," he said.

The nature of the new Irish Sea border will also depend on whether the EU and UK can reach a trade deal before the end of the year.