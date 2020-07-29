Image caption David Holmes and his band Unloved provide most of the music for Killing Eve

Belfast musician and composer David Holmes has been nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on the TV series Killing Eve.

The prestigious awards recognise excellence in television.

Holmes is nominated alongside Catherine Grieves in the Outstanding Music Supervision category.

They have been shortlisted for their work on the Meetings Have Biscuits episode from series three of the hit drama.

Other programmes on the shortlist include episodes of Better Call Saul and Watchmen.

More than 25,000 members of the Television Academy vote for the awards, which were first presented in 1949.

Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh as MI5 officer Eve Polastri alongside Jodie Comer as the ruthless assassin, Villanelle.

The first series was written by Phoebe-Waller Bridge, who also wrote and starred in the comedy Fleabag.

The third series of the thriller has just been shown in the UK and USA.

Holmes and his band Unloved, which includes Keefus Ciancia and singer Jade Vincent, provide most of the music for Killing Eve.

Image caption Jodie Comer (right) and Sandra Oh star in Killing Eve

Catherine Grieves is the music supervisor on the show.

In 2019, Holmes and Cianca won a Bafta TV craft award for their soundtrack to it.

They also won an Ivor Novello award in 2016 for their soundtrack to London Spy, while Holmes has also previously won an Ivor Novello for his soundtrack to the film '71.

Holmes lives and works in Belfast and still regularly DJs in the city.

He began his career in the 1990s running a club called Sugar Sweet with Iain McCready in Ulster University's Belfast campus, which was then the city's art college.

He has since composed scores to films including Ordinary Love and Ocean's Eleven and the TV series, The Fall.

The winners of the 72nd Emmy awards will be revealed by television host Jimmy Kimmel on 20 September.