Image copyright PAUL FAITH

Assembly members (MLAs) have clashed over whether a new bill passed by the Northern Ireland Assembly will allow ministers to make "solo runs" on key decisions.

A former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) minister claimed some of the party's MLAs were whipped into voting for it and were "extremely unhappy".

Jim Wells said his former party briefed their MLAs on Monday.

He said he had been told many had expressed concerns at the legislation.

Eleven MLAs abstained in the vote - all of whom are members of the DUP.

But DUP MLA Christopher Stalford said his party fully supported the bill, which would ensure the continuation of "collective government in the spirit of co-operation".

He insisted that, under the new provisions: "Ministers will not be able to go off on solo runs"

Image caption Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said the bill would create a "combative executive"

He said the legislation was "completely consistent with the St Andrews Agreement" which his party helped negotiate.

The Executive Committee (Functions) Bill was fast tracked through the assembly before Stormont went into recess on Tuesday.

It seeks to strengthen the power of individual ministers and was introduced after a court judgement two years ago over a waste incinerator raised questions about the way executive decisions were made.

The executive argued that the judgement would have restricted the power of the infrastructure minister to take decisions without the approval of her executive colleagues, which could have major implications for planning applications.

But Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said the bill would have far-reaching consequences.

He said: "It will create a combative executive and will lead to dysfunctional government.

Mr Beattie argued it would also allow ministers to "step outside collective government".

Accusing the DUP of a U-turn he said: "At St Andrews, they said they fixed the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement by stopping ministers going on solos runs, yet here they are backtracking on that principle"

DUP Junior Minister Gordon Lyons said the bill "not only protected but enhanced the St Andrews Agreement".

Image caption Declan Kearney supported the bill saying it would bring clarity

Defending the need to fast track the bill, Sinn Féin Junior Minister Declan Kearney said it was to allow decisions to be made on key planning applications.

He said the legislation would provide the clarity needed to increase co-operation within Stormont's five-party coalition.

The bill was passed by 58 votes to 13 with 11 abstentions and will now go forward for Royal Assent.

The assembly has been adjourned until 7 September.