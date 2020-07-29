The Belfast Trust has confirmed that an agency member of staff, working at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Antrim, had their shifts withdrawn after an alleged safeguarding concern was raised.

On Wednesday, the Irish News reported the trust notified the PSNI on 8 July.

Almost three years ago, allegations of physical abuse and mental cruelty towards patients at the hospital began to emerge.

It was then reported that incidents had been captured on CCTV.

A major police investigation followed and a number of staff were suspended.

The officer leading the investigation told the BBC last year that CCTV footage had revealed 1,500 incidents on one ward alone.

The police have made several arrests. No-one has been charged.

The hospital, on the outskirts of Antrim, provides facilities for adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

In a statement to the BBC, the Belfast Trust said: "We can confirm an agency member of staff had their shifts withdrawn due to an alleged safeguarding concern.

"We notified the PSNI on 8 July 2020."