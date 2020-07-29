Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Developers plan to transform a large area of Belfast city centre

A decision on planning permission for a £500m development in Belfast city centre has been deferred.

Belfast City Council's planning committee said it needed more information about revised plans for Tribeca in the Cathedral Quarter.

Outline approval for the project, which includes retail, offices and accommodation, was given in January.

At the time, the council received more than 450 letters of objection to the plans and five in support.

A first phase of the project has already received approval, with the new plan having been put to a voluntary 10-week public consultation by the site's owner, Castlebrooke Investments.

It has properties spanning 12 acres between Royal Avenue and the Cathedral Quarter.

Campaigners from the group SaveCQ (Save Cathedral Quarter) have opposed the wider scheme for its plans on housing and the impact on historic buildings in the area.

Image caption Agustina Martire from SaveCQ said creative thinking was needed to find a plan everyone can support

Castlebrooke has previously outlined that its new plans incorporate "non-listed building fabric which further retains the best elements of the historic streetscape".

SaveCQ's acting chair, Agustina Martire, welcomed the deferral and said she was "delighted" the council recognised there is "no social housing or family housing on site".

"Now is the time for some creative thinking and proper communication to find a resolution which all parties can support," she added.

'Further information needed'

Cllr Gary McKeown, deputy chair of the planning committee, told BBC News NI that Tribeca affects "the heart of Belfast city centre", so members wanted to "ensure the decision that's finally reached is fully considered and informed".

"Members are seeking further information on a range of issues, including the social housing aspect of it, the gross value added proposed around the project and also issues around a proposed car pool scheme."

Image copyright Castlebrooke Investments Image caption Part of the plan would bring North Street Arcade back into use

Cllr McKeown added that "there are quite a few apartments but very little in the way of car parking" contained in the plans, so councillors want details to be "fleshed out".

"The committee will meet again, look at the full evidence and reach a decision," he continued.

Castlebrooke Investments has previously said it wanted to begin work on site "as soon as possible".

BBC News NI has asked for comment from Castlebrooke Investments.